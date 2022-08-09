Arias (head) started in back-to-back games Saturday and Sunday for Triple-A Columbus, going 2-for-8 with a run.

Arias was pulled from Columbus' game Friday after getting struck on the head by a pitch, but he apparently passed all concussion testing and was cleared to rejoin the lineup a day later. The 22-year-old infielder is hitting .213 with eight home runs and four stolen bases in 178 plate appearances at Columbus this season.

