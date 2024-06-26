Arias went 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-8 win over the Orioles.

Arias has been in the lineup for the last two games since he returned from the family medical emergency list. The utility man provided a two-run double in the second inning and an RBI single in the eighth as one of four Guardians to log multiple hits in the contest. Arias is slashing .231/.262/.358 with two home runs, 14 RBI, 14 runs scored and four stolen bases on six attempts over 141 plate appearances this season.