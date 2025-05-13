Arias went 2-for-4 with a three-run double in Monday's win over the Brewers.

Arias opened the game's scoring with a bases-clearing double in the fourth inning. He has multiple hits in four of his last 12 games but has gone hitless in the other eight. Despite the recent inconsistency, Arias owns a solid .271/.324/.426 slash line with 12 extra-base hits and 19 RBI through 39 contests.