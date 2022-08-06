Arias exited Friday's game for Triple-A Columbus after getting hit on the head by a pitch.
He was able to walk off the field under his own power, but may have suffered a concussion. Arias has had a disappointing year at Triple-A, hitting .211/.272/.401 with eight home runs and four steals in 40 games.
