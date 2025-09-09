Arias (undisclosed) exited Monday's contest against the Royals in the sixth inning, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias struck out to end the fourth inning, ultimately prompting manager Stephen Vogt to come check on him. The infielder remained in the game for the fifth inning, but he did end up leaving the contest prior to the sixth. It's unclear what Arias is dealing with, and more information on his status will likely come in the near future. Angel Martinez replaced Arias in the field for the time being, batting seventh versus Kansas City.