Guardians manager Terry Francona announced that Arias left Friday's game against the Cubs with a contusion on his right hand, Mandy Bell of MLB.comreports.
Arias was hit in the same hand that he broke in 2022, but he underwent a scan and everything has come back OK according to Francona. The utility player is not scheduled to undergo X-rays just yet, but there should be more information on Arias before the end of Saturday. For now, Arias should be considered day-to-day.
