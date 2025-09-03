Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Expected back Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias (hand) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday, MLB.com reports.
The Guardians had expected Arias back Tuesday, but the infielder missed a fourth consecutive game. Brayan Rocchio continues to fill in at shortstop while Arias is unavailable.
