Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Expected to return Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias (hand) is expected to return to lineup Tuesday, MLB.com reports.
Arias has missed three games after taking a pitch off his right hand Friday. He was available off the bench Monday but did not play. In his absence, Brayan Rocchio has filled in at shortstop.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Held out again Monday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Not in lineup after Friday's HBP•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Imaging comes back negative•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits after HBP•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Receiving afternoon off•