Arias went 1-for-3 with a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to the Reds.

Arias had one of only three Guardian hits in the game. The double extended a hit streak to five games, during which he's gone 7-for-19 (.368) with four doubles and an RBI. The stolen base was his third of the season and first successful attempt since April 30.

