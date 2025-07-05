Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Fields grounders Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias (ankle) fielded groundballs prior to Friday's game, MLB.com reports.
Arias is dealing with what an MRI revealed to be a "moderate" sprain, according to Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt. The manager noted that the infielder, who had taken over as the primary shortstop, appears to have avoided a major injury. Since Arias landed on the 10-day injured list, the Guardians have used a combination of Brayan Rocchio and Daniel Schneemann at shortstop.
