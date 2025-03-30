Arias entered to play third base after Jose Ramirez (wrist) was removed from Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Royals. He grounded out in his lone at-bat after entering the game.

Ramirez injured the wrist on an attempted steal in the third inning and eventually left the game in the fifth. Either Arias or Daniel Schneemann can fill in if Ramirez needs a few days. Arias, who started at second base on Opening Day, was on the bench to start Saturday's game while Schneemann handled the keystone.