Arias went 1-for-3 with two walks, a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in a 6-5 extra-innings loss Tuesday against Tampa Bay.

Arias had an RBI single in the fourth and walked, stole a base and scored in the eighth. It was his first stolen base in the majors after swiping six in the minors this year. The 22-year-old was just 2-for-19 in his first two stints for Cleveland but has performed better since being recalled Sept. 25 and is 2-for-7 with three walks and three RBI in two games. With the Guardians having already clinched the division, Arias may get some playing time over the final week as the team rests its starters in advance of the postseason.