Arias will start in right field and bat sixth in Wednesday's game against the White Sox.

He'll stick in the lineup for a fifth consecutive game at a third different position, though right field probably represents his clearest path to playing time now that the Guardians are back to full strength following Jose Ramirez's recent return from bereavement leave. Arias is maintaining a modest .685 OPS for the season, but that's still well ahead of Will Brennan (.558), the Guardians' primary option in right field. Though he's largely served as a short-side platoon mate for Brennan since Oscar Gonzalez was optioned to the minors earlier this month, Arias will draw the start over Brennan on Wednesday with right-hander Michael Kopech on the hill for Chicago.