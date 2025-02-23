Arias started at second base and went 1-for-2 in Saturday's spring game against Cincinnati.

Second base is one position battle playing out during the Guardians' spring training. Arias was given the first start of the Cactus League -- he lined a slider to center field for a single in his first at-bat -- and he'll be followed by others. Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt told Steve Stockmar of MLB.com on Saturday that "four or five guys" are in the mix. The most anticipated of the bunch may be prospect Juan Brito, who slashed .256/.365/.443 with 21 homers and 13 steals in 2024 at Triple-A Columbus. Over the coming weeks, expect to see Brito along with Tyler Freeman, Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann at the keystone.