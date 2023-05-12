Arias is starting in right field and batting sixth for the Guardians on Friday against the Angels.
Arias has been seeing regular work in right versus lefties since Oscar Gonzalez was sent down. He's hitting just .204/.278/.306 this season, which unfortunately means he's fit right in with the rest of the Cleveland offense.
