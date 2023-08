Arias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Blue Jays.

Arias will get a much-needed breather after he started in each of Cleveland's last 13 games, seeing action at all four infield spots but second base during that stretch. Tyler Freeman will get the nod at shortstop Sunday, but Arias is expected to operate as the primary option at the position in the wake of Brayan Rocchio's recent demotion to Triple-A Columbus.