Arias underwent surgery Thursday on his fractured right and is expected to be sidelined for 6-to-8 weeks, Chris Assenheimer of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Arias previously made his MLB debut with the Guardians on April 20, going 1-for-8 with an RBI and two runs scored between a pair of doubleheader games against the White Sox before being sent down to Triple-A Columbus a day later. He'll likely remain on Columbus' 7-day injured list through late June while he recovers from surgery, making it unlikely he returns to the big leagues until the second half of the season.