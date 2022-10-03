Arias will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Monday's game against the Royals.

With regular shortstop Amed Rosario getting the night off, Arias will step in and pick up his eighth consecutive start. He's seen work at all four infield spots during that stretch and has earned his playing time by slashing .238/.429/.476 with two extra-base hits, one stolen base and a 6:6 BB:K in those prior seven contests.