Arias is will start at first base and bat second in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Tigers.

It's the second game in a row that Arias has been in the two spot for the Guardians after he filled in at shortstop for Amed Rosario (back) on Sunday. Arias is just 1-for-12 versus lefties this season, but that one hit was a home run. He'll go up against southpaw Matthew Boyd in this contest.