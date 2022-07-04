Arias was optioned to Triple-A Columbus after Game 1 of Monday's doubleheader against the Tigers, Joe Noga of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.
Arias started at third base in the first game of Monday's twin bill, but he was back to Columbus between contests. He is one of Cleveland's top prospects, so he should have a chance to rejoin the big club later in the season.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Recalled by Guardians•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Reinstated from injured list•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Ready for rehab assignment•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Gets surgery for broken hand•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Out several weeks with broken hand•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Back at Triple-A•