Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Goes deep in loss

Arias started at third base and went 2-for-5 with a home run and three RBI in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the White Sox.

Arias wiped out Chicago's 6-3 lead with a three-run blast in the fifth inning. It was the fourth home run of the season for Arias, who continues to be the primary fill-in for the injured Jose Ramirez (hand) at third base. Ramirez recently began hitting off a tee and could progress to overhand pitching in the coming days but remains on his post-surgery timeline of five-to-seven weeks. That means Arias should continue as a lineup regular until late July. Since returning from his own injury, Arias is 11-for-47 (.234) with two home runs, five RBI, one steal and six runs scored over 16 games.