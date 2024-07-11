The Guardians optioned Arias to Triple-A Columbus on Thursday.

The Guardians have valued Arias for his ability to play all over the infield and outfield during his time in the majors over parts of the last three seasons, but he had fallen out of favor lately with recent call-ups Angel Martinez and Daniel Schneemann having supplanted him as superior utility options. Arias should get the opportunity to play on an everyday basis as he heads to Columbus, though it may take an injury to another Guardians position player or a downturn in performance from Martinez and/or Schneemann before he resurfaces in the big leagues.