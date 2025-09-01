default-cbs-image
Arias (hand) remains out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Red Sox.

Arias will miss a third straight start with a bruised right hand as a result of a hit-by-pitch in Friday's game against the Mariners. Brayan Rocchio will shift over to shortstop and Daniel Schneemann will get the start at second base.

