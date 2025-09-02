Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Held out again Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias (hand) remains out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Boston.
The expectation had been that Arias would return to action Tuesday, but instead he will miss a fourth straight start with a right hand contusion. Brayan Rocchio will again handle shortstop, while Angel Martinez will step in at second base.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Expected to return Tuesday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Held out again Monday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Remaining on bench Sunday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Not in lineup after Friday's HBP•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Imaging comes back negative•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Exits after HBP•