Arias went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's 9-2 win over the Rays.

Arias is hitting just .161 (5-for-31) in August, a quick downturn after he appeared to be heating up in late July. The infielder is at a .201/.291/.333 slash line with six homers, 12 RBI, 19 runs scored and a stolen base over 213 plate appearances. Arias has a path to playing time at first base in the near term, a position he may have to share with Kole Calhoun while also battling with Brayan Rocchio and Jose Tena for time at shortstop.