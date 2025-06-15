Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Hitting bench Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.
Arias will cede his spot in the middle infield to Angel Martinez, who starts at second base while Daniel Schneemann covers shortstop. After he recently cobbled together a five-game hit streak, Arias has gone 0-for-8 with one walk and five strikeouts over his subsequent three starts.
