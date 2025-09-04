Arias started at shortstop and went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 8-1 win over the Red Sox.

Arias, who missed four consecutive games with a hand injury, clubbed a home run in his first plate appearance, which kicked off Cleveland's six-run second inning. The homer was the 10th of the season for Arias, who needs one more to establish a new career high in that category. He is expected to remain the primary shortstop for now, but a .202/.250/.374 slash line in the second half may leave his hold on the job shaky.