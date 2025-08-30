default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

X-rays taken on Arias' wrist injury following Friday's game were negative, MLB.com reports.

Arias was plunked by a 94.7 mph sinker on the wrist during Friday's win over the Mariners and was immediately removed. Brayan Rocchio moved from second base to cover shortstop in Arias' absence.

More News