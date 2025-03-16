Arias went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Saturday's spring game against Kansas City.

Arias launched his second Cactus League home run and has hits in five of his last six outings. Part of the competition for the starting job at second base, Arias may be tops among the competitors. He's been given the most at-bats (32) among the group and has a .773 OPS.