The Guardians placed Arias on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a left ankle sprain.

Arias had to be carted off the field after suffering the injury in Sunday's loss to the Cardinals. While he managed to avoid any fractures, Arias has a sprain that will keep him on the sideline a while. Brayan Rocchio has taken Arias' spot on the roster and could see starts at shortstop along with Daniel Schneemann while Arias is out.