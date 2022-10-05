Arias is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Royals.

Arias' streak of nine consecutive starts will come to an end in the regular-season finale while Cleveland rolls out the infield configuration that will likely be the norm for the postseason (Josh Naylor, Andres Gimenez, Amed Rosario and Jose Ramirez). While filling in at all four infield spots over the last nine games, Arias went 7-for-28 (.250 average) with three extra-base hits, seven walks and a stolen base.