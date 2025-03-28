Arias started at second base and went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Thursday's 7-4 win over the Royals.
Arias won a camp-long battle to become the Guardians' primary second baseman. The job may not be his all year, as Cleveland will track the progress of Juan Brito and Travis Bazzana in the minors, but Arias should get more opportunities than Daniel Schneemann to start the season.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Knocks homer•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Might be favorite for keystone job•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Gets first crack at 2B•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Competing for keystone gig•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Heading to Triple-A•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Back to bench Sunday•