Arias suffered a fractured right hand while playing for Triple-A Columbus in the affiliate's 8-7 win over Louisville. He's set to undergo further testing, but he'll be placed on the 7-day injured list and is expected to miss several weeks.

Arias is one of Cleveland's more interesting infield prospects and earned his first call-up earlier this season, though he was quickly moved back to the minors. He's mostly struggled through 17 games for Columbus, however, hitting .197/.269/.380 with a 32.1 percent strikeout rate. As a result of the injury, he won't get the chance to right the ship any time soon.