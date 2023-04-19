Arias will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Mandy Bell of MLB.com reports.

Arias will be picking up his fourth consecutive start Wednesday, with three coming at shortstop while Amed Rosario has been on the mend from a back injury. Though prior reports have suggested Rosario is due to return to the lineup Friday against the Marlins, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com relayed Wednesday that the Guardians planned to call up top middle-infield prospect Brayan Rocchio from Triple-A Columbus, which likely implies more concern about Rosario's health than anticipated. Even if Rosario winds up on the injured list, Rocchio would most likely inherit the everyday gig at shortstop, resulting in Arias fading back into a utility role.