Arias went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's 7-5 extra-inning win over the Tigers.

Arias swatted a solo home run in the fourth inning and then singled in the final run as part of the team's four-run 10th inning. The homer was his career-high 11th to along with 50 RBI. Since returning from a wrist injury last week, Arias is 4-for-15 with a double, a homer, two RBI, one steal and two runs scored over four contests.