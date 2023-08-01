Arias went 3-for-4 with a run scored in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Astros.

Arias has gone 8-for-18 (.444) over five games since taking over as the Guardians' primary shortstop following the trade that sent Amed Rosario to the Dodgers. Prior to picking up the starting job, Arias had endured an 0-for-20 slump stretched across 19 games -- he was often a pinch runner or defensive replacement in that span. He's at a .209/.309/.323 slash line with four home runs, one stolen base, six RBI, 17 runs scored and six doubles through 181 plate appearances this year. As long as he continues to hit well, Arias should be able to fend off Tyler Freeman for playing time.