Arias was recalled from Triple-A Columbus on Saturday.
Arias made his major-league debut in April and went 1-for-8 with two runs, an RBI and three strikeouts. He missed a month and a half of game action due to a broken hand that required surgery, but he should provide depth for the Guardians after Oscar Gonzalez (abdomen) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
