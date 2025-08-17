default-cbs-image
Arias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

Arias will get a breather after he started in each of the Guardians' last 16 contests while slashing .214/.258/.375 with two home runs, two stolen bases, 13 RBI and five runs. Brayan Rocchio will slide over from his usual spot at second base to cover shortstop in Arias' stead.

