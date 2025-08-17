Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Receiving afternoon off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.
Arias will get a breather after he started in each of the Guardians' last 16 contests while slashing .214/.258/.375 with two home runs, two stolen bases, 13 RBI and five runs. Brayan Rocchio will slide over from his usual spot at second base to cover shortstop in Arias' stead.
More News
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Contributes multiple ways in win•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Homers in loss•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Homers, plates season-high four•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Taking seat Monday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Lifts homer Sunday•
-
Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Starts at shortstop Saturday•