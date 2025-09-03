Arias (hand) will start at shortstop and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Red Sox.

Arias will check back into the starting nine after a right hand contusion relegated him to the bench for each of the previous four contests. With Arias back in the fold, Brayan Rocchio will shift over to the keystone, and Angel Martinez will move to center field after starting at second base in Tuesday's 11-7 loss.