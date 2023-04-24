Arias is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rockies.

Arias recently wrapped up a seven-game stretch in which he made six starts in the infield, but his path to steady playing time has likely closed now that Amed Rosario is healthy again after recently overcoming a back injury. Josh Naylor, Josh Bell, Andres Gimenez, Rosario and Jose Ramirez will continue to make up the Guardians' four starters in the infield and at designated hitter more often than not, forcing Arias to settle for a limited role as a utility man.