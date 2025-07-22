default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Arias (ankle) should be back "pretty soon," if all continues to go well, MLB.com reports.

Arias began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus last Friday and played another game Sunday, before the Clippers had Monday off. He started at shortstop in both but has yet to play a full game.

More News