Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Should return soon
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said Arias (ankle) should be back "pretty soon," if all continues to go well, MLB.com reports.
Arias began a rehab assignment at Triple-A Columbus last Friday and played another game Sunday, before the Clippers had Monday off. He started at shortstop in both but has yet to play a full game.
