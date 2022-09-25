Arias went 1-for-4 with a triple, two RBI and one run scored in Sunday's 10-4 win over the Rangers.

Arias got the start Sunday and capitalized with his first career triple, a shot to deep center in the sixth inning to put Cleveland up 6-2. While the big day is encouraging, Arias is more of a defensive specialist and should not be expected to receive regular at-bats. In 323 plate appearances in Triple-A this season, he had an 89 wRC+ with just five stolen bases.