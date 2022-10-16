Arias will start at first base and bat seventh Sunday in Game 4 of the Guardians' American League Division Series matchup with the Yankees.
After going 2-for-4 with a double a run scored in Saturday's 6-5 win in Game 3, Arias will stick in the starting nine against Yankees right-hander Gerrit Cole as the Guardians take aim at a series-clinching victory. Arias appears to have overtaken Will Brennan for a spot in Cleveland's regular lineup versus right-handed pitching.
