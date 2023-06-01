Arias went 1-for-3 with two walks and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 12-8 win over the Orioles.

Since mid-May, Arias has gotten regular at-bats while playing multiple different positions, but he's slashing just .198/.298/.385 across 40 games (104 plate appearances). He's started just 28 games this year but is still tied with Josh Bell for the third most home runs on the team (four). Despite the poor overall numbers, the Guardians will likely continue to find ways to get Arias' bat in the lineup, as they currently have the second-worst offense in MLB (3.6 runs per game).