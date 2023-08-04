Arias is not in the lineup Friday versus the White Sox.
Brayan Rocchio will start at shortstop and bat seventh for Cleveland. Arias has picked it up offensively in recent weeks, but the 23-year-old is slashing just .206/.303/.321 across 80 total major-league games this season.
