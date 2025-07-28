Guardians' Gabriel Arias: Taking seat Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Arias is absent from the lineup for Monday's contest against the Rockies.
Arias started each of the first three games for the Guardians upon his return from the 10-day injured list last week, but he'll get a breather for Monday's series opener. Brayan Rocchio will handle shortstop and hit eighth.
