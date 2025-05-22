Arias isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Detroit.
Arias will get a chance to clear his head Thursday after going just 4-for-33 with 12 strikeouts across his last 10 games. Daniel Schneemann will start at shortstop and at sixth while Arias rests.
