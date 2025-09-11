Arias (wrist) will play through his injury while the Guardians continue a push for a postseason spot, Tim Stebbins of MLB.com reports.

Arias consulted with the team's medical staff and hand specialist Dr. Thomas Graham, and it was determined he could play through the issue. Arias initially injured the wrist in a win over the Mariners on Aug. 29 and aggravated the issue Monday. He's sat the two games since with Brayan Rocchio filling in at shortstop.