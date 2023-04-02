Gaddis is listed as the Guardians' probable starting pitcher for Wednesday's game in Oakland.
Though he was lit up for four earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four in 3.2 innings in his 2023 debut Friday in Seattle, Gaddis will get at least one more chance to better solidify himself as the Guardians' No. 5 starter while Triston McKenzie (lat) is on the shelf. While the matchup with a punchless Oakland offense is a good one on paper, Gaddis' uninspiring track record through three career MLB starts makes it difficult to trust him as a streaming option.
