Noel is slashing .402/.471/.705 with nine home runs and a 14.5 percent strikeout rate in his last 30 games for Triple-A Columbus.

With Kyle Manzardo failing to take a big-league job and run with it and Noel already being on the 40-man roster, Noel could get a shot as Cleveland's designated hitter sometime this summer. The righty-hitting slugger has huge raw power, and while he has seen 25 starts in the corner outfield spots this season, he's probably too big (6-foot-3, 250 pounds) to get regular starts in the outfield at the highest level.